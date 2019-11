Davido continues to prove how far he would far to appreciate he considers friends.

The singer took to his Instagram to share the moment when he gifted Zlatan Ibile a necklace which he says is worth $40, 000.

“Gave my brother 40 k off my neck!!!!!!!! I remember bringin him to Dubai last year and no one knew Him!! Now he da hottest ARTIST IN AFRICA!!!!! Love u bro,” he wrote.

Check the video out below: