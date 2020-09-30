Davido Flaunts His Body, Says Six-Pack Abs Are Overrated: “I’d Rather Have the Dag”

Davido wants you all to know that he isn’t interested in ripping his body like the media wants you to believe is the beauty standard for men.

The singer took to his Twitter to share a new photo of himself, in which he talked about being less interested in the trendy obsession with having six-pack abs. “6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag,” he wrote.

And in a subsequent tweet, he revealed the amazing plans he’s cooking up, which will be ready in one month. Check out his posts:

6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag💰 pic.twitter.com/ka1NIc3nIa — Davido (@davido) September 30, 2020

A month from now !! We let loose!!🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ BRING YA FUCKING A GAME!!!!!!! — Davido (@davido) September 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

