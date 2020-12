Davido has taken delivery of 4 gold plaques issued to him to commemorate the RIAA certification of his ‘Fall’ single and others.

The father of three and record label executive, shared a video of himself unwrapping his plaques with excitement upon their arrival.

Davido whose music has been well received on a global scale, continues to break boundaries and conquer new grounds with his craft.

Ch CK out the video of him and his crew members unwrapping the plaques below.

