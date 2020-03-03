Davido features Chioma on ‘1Milli’ video [Watch]

Afro-pop sensation David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, continues to wax stronger with bae, Chioma Avril Rowland.

In ‘1 Milli’, one of the most relatable songs from his smashing sophomore album, ‘A Good Time’ Davido features his fiancé in the video which has been buzzing on social media.

The morning Davido released A Good Time, ‘1Milli’ began trending on Twitter NG.

The song resonated due to its story of love and marriage – and it also coincided with Davido’s recent engagement to Chioma Rowland.

In the video, Davido created a mock version of his impending wedding to Chioma Rowland.

Check out the dope visuals below…