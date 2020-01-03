Davido Explains Why He Gave Sophia Momodu a Lift in His Private Jet

Davido has taken to his Instagram to explain why folks spotted Sophia Momodu taking a ride in his private jet.

The drama started after the private jet photo of Sophia surfaced, and this stirred the allegation that the singer was probably back canoodling with the mother of his first child Imade.

Which is why the singer then took to his social media to not only shut the rumours down, but to explain why he gave Sophia the ride, that she could only afford an economy class ticket on a plane, and that all the rumours were disrespectful to his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland.

