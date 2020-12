Davido is excited to serve as the best man for his driver’s wedding.

The DMW boss and singer revelaed this on Twitter as he shared the news.

He tweeted;

“My driver getting married…and I’m his best man”.

Congratulations to Davido’s driver on his upcoming nuptials.

