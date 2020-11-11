Davido Drops Tracklist of New Album, A Better Time

Davido has dropped the tracklist of his highly anticipated album, A Better Time.

The singer and DMW label boss shared this via his official Instagram page as well as the cover art for the album.

Davido announced that the album which features a lot of international stars will be released on Friday, November 13, 2020, as he was done keeping  it to himself.

The head honcho of the 30BG, noted that this year has been beyond crazy and he had to look inward to find hope as well as many others. He stated that this he found both in human form and in creative form with the yet-to-be released album.

