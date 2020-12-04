Davido Drops Teaser of Jowo Video Featuring RMD and Nengi

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo known simply as RMD and former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi Hampson are the stars of Davido’s new music video, ‘Jowo’.

The DMW label boss and father of three dropped the teaser to the highly anticipated video which is set to drop today, Friday, December 4, 2020.

Davido shared a juicy 30-second teaser of the Dammy Twitch directed flick via his Instagram page which gave off a Mafia/criminal boss kind of Vibe.

It looks so good already and we can’t for the full video to drop later today.

