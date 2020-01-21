Davido drops latest single, ‘2020 letter to you’

Nigerian music superstar, Davido has finally given his fans his first output for the New Year.

The DMW chief – who released his sophomore album, ‘A Good Time’, last year – comes through with a brand new single entitled “2020 Letter To You.”

“2020 Letter To You”, which serves as his first single for the new decade, comes after he released the visual of his smashing joint “Sweet In The Middle” featuring Naira Marley, Zlatan and WurlD.

The new record was produced by talented beatsmith, Vsix, mixed and mastered by renowned sound engineer, Mixx Monsta.

Take a listen below and hit us with a comment on what you make of it.