Davido drops ‘A Good Time’

Nigerian Afropop star, Davido, has released his long-awaited second studio album “A Good Time”.

The 17 track album is made up of 12 new songs and five already released songs; Fall, If, Assurance, Blow My Mind featuring Chris Brown and rave of the moment, Risky, featuring Jamaican artist Popcaan.

The eagerly awaited work features guest appearances from Popcaan, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Naira Marley, WurlD, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna, Dremo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yonda.

The aptly titled album is the highlight of Davido’s memorable 2019 that saw him cross borders with his music, collaborated with international stars, performed on the global stage and married his longtime girlfriend, Chioma. It also witnessed the birth of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Seven years after his debut album, Omo baba Olowo, Davido, real name David Adeleke, continues to wax strong as he remains easily the most famous artiste on the continent.

See the tracklist below.

You can stream “A Good Time” here.