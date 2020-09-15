Davido Drags Trolls Who Dimissed His Talent: “Got Me Billions”

Davido has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and he had a lot to say to trolls who hopped on Twitter to mock his voice.

Recall that the singer has been off the radar for months, but yesterday he showed up on the app to gist with fans, and as expected, trolls decided to use that opportunity to mock him. While some said he has no talent, others mocked his voice.

And he clapped back.

See the exchange:

