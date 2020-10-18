Davido Drags Osun State Governor For Filth Over Death of #EndSARS Protester

Davido had a lot to say to Governor Gboyega Oyetola following accusations that his convoy shot at protesters and killed one young man.

It all started after Oyetola went to speak to the youths protesting police brutality but got booed off the venue after a verbal clash with the young Nigerians. As he fled the scene in his vehicle, witnesses say his security shot at protesters, killing one young man.

See the clip.

This is why Davido has taken to his page to call out the governor and to drag him for filth.

“How far you !!!!!! @GboyegaOyetola person for ur convoy kill person for my state !!! WE NO GO GREE!!!!” he tweeted, adding, “I kuku leave u before !! I’m back !!!! @GboyegaOyetola u must report that officer of yours to the station ASAP!!! #EndPoliceBrutality 

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets:

