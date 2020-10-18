Davido Drags Osun State Governor For Filth Over Death of #EndSARS Protester

Davido had a lot to say to Governor Gboyega Oyetola following accusations that his convoy shot at protesters and killed one young man.

It all started after Oyetola went to speak to the youths protesting police brutality but got booed off the venue after a verbal clash with the young Nigerians. As he fled the scene in his vehicle, witnesses say his security shot at protesters, killing one young man.

See the clip.

UPDATE: Governor @GboyegaOyetola convoy shot peaceful #EndSARS protesters, killed a person and several wounded in the state capital, Osogbo Osun State… Rt for awareness!! #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Y2Dt8hi2Sl — davvyd moore (@davvydmoore) October 17, 2020

This is why Davido has taken to his page to call out the governor and to drag him for filth.

“How far you !!!!!! @GboyegaOyetola person for ur convoy kill person for my state !!! WE NO GO GREE!!!!” he tweeted, adding, “I kuku leave u before !! I’m back !!!! @GboyegaOyetola u must report that officer of yours to the station ASAP!!! #EndPoliceBrutality

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets:

How far you !!!!!! @GboyegaOyetola person for ur convoy kill person for my state !!! WE NO GO GREE!!!! — Davido (@davido) October 17, 2020

I kuku leave u before !! I’m back !!!! @GboyegaOyetola u must report that officer of yours to the station ASAP!!! #EndPoliceBrutality — Davido (@davido) October 17, 2020

Oyetola you have failed the people of osun under your watch thugs attacked peaceful protesters !!!

There is no amount of intimidation that can subdue the ideal whose time have ripe. @GboyegaOyetola pic.twitter.com/5LaOKvvYe3 — Davido (@davido) October 17, 2020

What?????? Fuck all of you https://t.co/FnTBCoYXU4 — Davido (@davido) October 17, 2020

If your a Governor in Nigeria atm and you can’t talk to your citizens of your state without getting booed and chased away YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF !! — Davido (@davido) October 17, 2020

