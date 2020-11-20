Davido Drags Folks Who Attended Peter and Paul Okoye’s Separate Birthday Parties

Like many Nigerians, Davido is so hurt to see that Peter and Paul Okoye have refused to resolve their differences.

The famous twin brothers turned a year older and threw separate birthday parties because of the rift they have been engulfed in since parting ways years ago. And many Nigerians are not happy about this, especially Davido who believes so much in family.

“Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS !! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai,” Davido tweeted.

Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS !! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai — Davido (@davido) November 20, 2020

I'm a twin so one thing I can say is that it's so weird to see Peter and Paul not reconciling and mending their relationship after so many years. I'm sure deep down they miss each other because a bond between twins is extremely deep. — Babes2020__ (@Babes20202) November 20, 2020

What Peter and Paul do not realize is that not only are they destroying their musical legacy by hanging onto this ugly beef, they are also handing over a legacy of bitterness onto their respective children, which will be a heavy burden on the entire Okoye family. — DEBBIE (@DebsExtra) November 20, 2020

i remember when they said “Peter and Paul them be 1 no be 2” now them dey celebrate birthday separately.😢 — 🌬️JUSTDOIT9JA❁ (@justdoit9ja_) November 20, 2020

I swear I felt the same way.. like y'all condoning this separation.

They could've pranks them with a surprise B-Day and made sure they celebrate together. ..but not my business either,i just want Peter and Paul on TV again. https://t.co/SBokqjMSmV — Afro_dnero (@AfroDnero) November 20, 2020

Omo Peter and Paul issue is a family affair, as much as we all miss Psquare, make we no rush them. Personally I think they should settle as per fight but the Psquare band is gone, is sad but truth. — Dede (@DedesVibe) November 20, 2020

Just wondering how you can be friends with Peter or Paul and not Peter and Paul — FAITH IMONIKHE OKUNOGHAE (@Faithan53101251) November 20, 2020

