Davido Drags Folks Who Attended Peter and Paul Okoye’s Separate Birthday Parties

Like many Nigerians, Davido is so hurt to see that Peter and Paul Okoye have refused to resolve their differences.

The famous twin brothers turned a year older and threw separate birthday parties because of the rift they have been engulfed in since parting ways years ago. And many Nigerians are not happy about this, especially Davido who believes so much in family.

“Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS !! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai,” Davido tweeted.

