Davido Drags Eedris Abdulkareem on Instagram and It’s Messy!

Davido has kicked off yet another feud with Eedris Abdulkareem, who recently apologised for all the unkind things he’s said about the younger artiste in the recent past.

Recall that their beef started following Davido vs Dele Momodu fight, after the latter called the government’s attention to the singer’s paternity battle with the mother of his daughter, Sophie Momodu. It has been a long time and the families have put their differences aside.

Now, Eedris Abdulkareem wants to make peace, his motivation being how kindly Davido treated Cynthia Morgan recently over the Jude Okoye record label feud. So many feuds in this industry!

“Davido, you are a good person,” said Eedris in a heartfelt video, and he even cited the reason he had a problem with the singer in the first place.

Seems like Davido is not impressed with all of this, because he has just taken to his Instagram Story to slam the legendary rapper. “Copying @iammayorkun hairstyle,” he said of Eedris, adding, “You pussy!”

Damn.

See his post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

