Davido Distances Himself from Everyone in Reaction to Peruzzi’s Rape Scandal

Davido is taking a break and distancing himself from the situation of the rape scandal that has befallen his DMW artiste, Peruzzi.

The singer and label boss who is currently sporting crutches, took to Instagram to share his reaction to the ongoing saga.

In the post, Davido made it known that he had changed his phone number and would now be focusing on himself as opposed to focusing on others; an act he has been guilty of in the past.

“Pls understand… see you when I drop ABT”, he captioned the photo text.

He also stated that he had some cleansing to do. We are unsure if this cleansing is within his camp and whether it will affect Peruzzi who is at the centre of serious allegations following a rape accusation by a Twitter user.

Pls understand… see you when i drop ABT

