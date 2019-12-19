Davido Denies Deliberately Appearing in an Ad for Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Davido has taken to his Twitter to set the records straight: he did not deliberately appear in an ad for Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s COZA church.

The drama started after the beleaguered church put out an ad featuring the singer, and this stirred heated reactions from folks who accused Davido standing with the preacher who has been accused of rape.

But the singer claims he never participated in the ad, had only spoken to a child, that it was the child’s guidance who spliced his video into the church’s ad. He even threatened to sue whoever was behind the ad.

He tweeted:

To whom it may concern pic.twitter.com/OMBlWNuWEo — Davido (@davido) December 18, 2019

And when folks called him out for being sneaky, he cursed them out:

Ur the fool not me. https://t.co/WoCxRLk8uH — Davido (@davido) December 18, 2019