Davido is so proud of his dad.

The singer took to his Twitter to announce that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, has finally taken delivery of his 19-seater private jet. And this comes two days after the singer revealed the purchase on his social media.

“Congrats Daddy on your (our) new baby !!!” said Davido on Twitter. And fans are happy for him.

Congrats Daddy on your (our) new baby !!! 😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M58qmCP2up — Davido (@davido) March 1, 2020