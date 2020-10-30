Davido Celebrates Wizkid Following Release of MIL Album and Nigerians are Happy

Davido took to social media today to celebrate Wizkid, who recently dropped his much-anticipated album, Made is Lagos, and Nigerians are so happy.

Recall that over the years, folks have been trying real hard to get the duo to beef each other. Also, their fans are divided on social media, with one side lording their favourite as the best singer.

Well, Davido says Wizkid is King.

See his tweet below:

And here’s what everyone is saying:

I will dance to Wizkid songs and still dance to Davido’s. Bad energy stay far away. — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) October 30, 2020

Davido always spreading love. A king 🧡 — DJ KAYWISE (@djkaywise) October 30, 2020

Davido dishing out the same energy from day 1, I Stan!!! pic.twitter.com/kv77u9RVWN — 𝙰𝚈𝙾 𝙾𝙵 𝟹𝟶𝙱𝙶 (@hay_whye) October 30, 2020

WAHALA FOR YOU.. if u no love Wizkid n Davido .. 🇳🇬 — HG2 (@HG2films) October 30, 2020

It is okay to like Wizkid or Davido or any other celebrity for whatever reason. But the moment you make it a job to worship and defend them all over social media and troll others in the process, it becomes a huge red flag. Celebrity worshippers are not so far from psychos — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 30, 2020

You can love Davido and still love Wizkid. Don’t be stupid. — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) October 30, 2020

Even on Instagram 😭❤️

Davido!!!!!!

na man you be🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/U7FcWQ9dmO — Chioma🦋🦋 (@dahtgirl_ajex) October 30, 2020

Davido has no worries. Davido is my role model. I love him so much. A king! — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) October 30, 2020

