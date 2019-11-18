Davido Celebrates Mayorkun’s Successful London Concert

Davido is so happy for Mayorkun.

Recall that the latter headlined a concert last night at Indigo 02 arena in London, which turned out to be a successful outing. And it is why Davido has taken to his Instagram to celebrate.

He wrote:

“This feeling, it’s so amazing I don’t even know how to describe it. I feel like I planted a seed, and watered it with hope that it would only just fill up the big pot I had built for it some day. For that alone I would have been the happiest and proudest guy alive. I feel like I left the plant for two days to come back and see that it had grown into a tree so big it at taken the roof o the whole house off! From being MAYOR of LAGOS to Mayor of LONDON!! I’m the proudest big brother, friend, and fan right now bro. God bless your hustle. Continue to work hard, continue to shine! God willing I will ALWAYS be there to support! DMW for LIFE. Indigo 02 Sold out ! KEEP UP!!”

See the full post below: