Davido Celebrates His Uncle Ademola Adeleke’s Release: “Osun, We are Coming!”

Davido continues to ride had for his family, and fans love him for this!

Moments ago, the singer took to his Instagram to announce that his uncle, Ademola Adeleke has been granted bail and released from police custody.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the just concluded Osun election was detained in Abuja Monday night after he had honoured an invitation at the Force Headquarters. He was later arraigned on charges of certificate forgery at an Abuja magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

Now, the PDP candidate has been granted bail in the sum of N2 M and a surety in like sum, and the matter adjourned to 24th of June 2019.

And celebrating the news, Davido said, “Our incoming Governor Has been released! To God be the glory!! See Governor with swag!! ADELEKE WE GET STYLE SHA !! OSUN WE ARE COMING DONT WORRY.”

He also wants you all to know that he is not afraid of speaking his truth and defending his family. See his posts below: