Davido Celebrates Chioma: “The Strongest Woman I Know”

Davido took to his social media yesterday to celebrate his partner, Chioma Avril Rowland, who recently turned a year older.

In his heartwarming post, the singer described the mother of his son as the “strongest woman” he knows, and this comes after he confirmed that she had finally tested negative to coronavirus.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! !!!! !!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!! !!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. AND THATS ON GANG ! #1 CRO” he tweeted.

See his post below:

,

