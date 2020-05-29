Davido has taken to his social media to celebrate after news surfaced that the Federal Government has dismissed the charges against his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 Osun election was detained in Abuja after he had honoured an invitation at the Force Headquarters. He was arraigned on charges of certificate forgery at an Abuja magistrates’ court in May of the same year. He was later granted bail in the sum of N2 M and a surety in like sum.

The case lingered, but has now been dropped.

According to The Nation:

A Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke in the alleged examination malpractices trial involving him and four others. Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on Friday, said he was minded to discharge Adeleke in view of the prosecution’s decision to withdraw charges against him.

‎Justice Ekwo elected to continue with the trial of the other four co-defendants in the case, who were re-arraigned on Thursday on a seven-count amended charge filed in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Reacting to this news, Davido, who was a vocal supporter for his uncle’s tumultuous gubernatorial aspirations in Osun State, tweeted: “To God be the glory @IsiakaAdeleke1“

