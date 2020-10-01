Davido Bares All in Explosive Interview, Speaks on Wedding Plans and More

Davido left nothing out as he bared it all in his latest interview with Ebuka speaking on everything from his late mother to his fiancée, Chioma.

The singer and father of three sat down with Ebuka on Bounce Radio live and dished on how the Corona virus pandemic affected his wedding plans.

The ‘FEM’ crooner who got engaged in September 2019, revealed that himself and fiancée, Chioma Rowland were supposed to walk down the aisle in July of this year but couldn’t because of the global pandemic.

“Honestly, Corona messed plans up because it was meant to be in July. I have decided probably sometime next year. For now, I want her to work on her business while I work on my album and the kids. I want everything to balance first” he stated.

Davido also spoke on his relationship with the mothers of his daughters and how he’s able to maintain a balance.

“At the end of the day, all my kids are equal. Once I have a kid, everybody is equal. Before I had kids, I was obviously friends with their mothers. Nothing is perfect. I am not going to say that we do not argue or we do not fight, it happens, but the love that we all have for our kids comes first.

“Imade and her sister talk almost every week. Their mothers ensure that they speak almost every week. Some days ago, Imade was with Ifeanyi in their grandfather’s house. It is not easy, but at the end of the day, as a man, you have to make everybody happy. You just have to be responsible and know what you have to do. Before I engage with anybody I would have known that you are reasonable whether we planned for it or not.”

Speaking about his late mother who died when he was only 10-years-old, Davido revealed her cause of death as Cardiac arrest and disclosed that it happened on his father’s birthday.

“I was about 10 to 11 years old when she died. She died on my father’s birthday. Honestly, it was just cardiac arrest. Even if it was going to happen, I would not have known because I was about 10 or 11 years old. She was not really sick. She used to get sick once in a while but it was nothing serious.

“I often say that I see my mother in Chioma. I did not grow up with my mother. I can hardly remember what happened when I was that young.”

The DMW boss disclosed that he was introduced to Chioma Rowland by one Lati. He noted that himself and the mother of his son have known each other for about seven years and have been together for five years.

“We went to the same school, Babcock University. We started as friends but I got so used to her and she got so used to me as well. She is a great cook as well”, he added.

See snippet of the interview below.



