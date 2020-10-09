Davido Bags Partnership with FinTech Company

Tofunmi Oluwashina

And another one! Davido stays steady securing the bag and just bagged a partnership deal with a FinTech Company, Bitsikaafrica.

The singer and father of three shared the exciting news on his Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, stating that this particular deal is close to his heart.

Sharing photos from the contract signing event, Davido wrote;

“Been working on this deal for a while now! I’m so glad to finally announce. My first FinTech partnership. This one means so much to me! Our very own cure for all transfer and payment issues”.

Congratulations to him!

