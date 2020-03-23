Davido Attacks Fan for Taking His Photograph: Watch

A new video has surfaced showing the moment Davido attacked an over-enthusiastic fan who tried at take his photograph outside a hotel in Ibadan.

From the clip shared by a witness, the fan is seen walking over to take snapshots of the singer and his entourage as they emerged from the hotel. Unsurprisingly, Davido struck out, stunning the fan, before his team members stepped in to quell the situation before it escalated.

Davido had yet to address this incidence as at press time.

Check the clip out below: