Davido Announces Meeting with Inspector General of Police on #EndSARS Campaign

Davido has announced that he will be having a special meeting with the Inspector General of Police to discuss the ongoing #EndSARS campaign.

The singer made the announcement via social media, noting that the meeting would hold on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 am prompt.

Davido who touched down Abuja to join I the protests and was able to help secure the release of some protesters whowbere arrested, called for everyone who could make the meeting to come down with him.

Though SARS has been disbanded by the Inspector General of police, it looks like many uniformed men are yet to take heed and are still perpetuating evil under that umbrella.

We hope the meetings and round table talks from different quarters effect the much needed changes Nigerians want to see.

