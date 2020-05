Davido and Nicki Minaj are about to give fans a new hit song.

The Nigerian singer took to his Twitter yesterday to reveal, in a tweet in which he noted that the song will be produced by Speroach–the iconic producer behind Davido’s Assurance.

And fans, including Nicki Minaj’s Barbz, can’t wait to listen to the new single.

Check out the tweet below:

OBO X NICKI MINAJ 🔥🔥🔥 prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020

