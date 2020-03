Davido Announces He’s Just Bought a 19-Seater Private Jet

Davido has never been shy of flaunting his or his family’s wealth.

The singer tweeted yesterday that he has just acquired a 19-seater private jet. “New jet here !!! 19 seater on y’all bitch asses!!! WATTBA!!!!” he tweeted.

New jet here !!! 19 seater on y’all bitch asses!!! WATTBA!!!! — Davido (@davido) February 29, 2020

And on Instagram Story, he appeared to shade an unknown rival: “New jet here. Dam!! Calm down, u know reach,” he added.

This comes less than two years after his father Adedeji Adeleke bought a jet which the singer often flaunts.