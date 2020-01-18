Davido and Peruzzi’s Boss Curse Out Each other on Social Media

So, Davido and King Patrick are still trading words on Twitter.

Recall that their drama started during the week, after King Patrick, the executive producer of Goldenboy Entertainment, accused Peruzzi of abandoning him for Davido.

According to Patrick, he had initially signed Peruzzi to his record label, but the singer went on to sign another deal with Davido’s label. This, apparently, stirred a heated row, which is why Patrick took to Twitter to call both artistes out. Read all about it here.

Shortly after. Davido replied, saying Peruzzi is the best thing that happened to him and his career. And Peruzzi told his own side of the story, insisting that he never cheated King Patrick.

Which is why Davido and Patrick are now fighting on Twitter.

Davido apparently accused the record boss of being a ‘crackhead,’ while Patrick alleged that Peruzzi passed off his ‘side chick’ Chioma Avril Rowland to Davido as his ‘cousin.’

It is that horrible, their fight. Check it out below: