Peruzzi and Davido have offered their apologies to Pamilerin Adegoke who called out Peruzzi for assaulting him at a Bayelsa event yesterday.

In case you missed it: Pamilerin revealed how Peruzzi attacked him for over 20 minutes, leaving him with bruises. Apparently, the singer was upset over some tweets Pamilerin shared in January, in which he declared Teni a better artist, following the female singer’s win over Peruzzi at the Headies Awards.

The story stirred heated exchange on social media yesterday, and now Davido, who heads Peruzzi’s record label, has taken to his Twitter to apologise to the social media influencer, while also noting how trolling hurts.

“I apologize to you @ thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @ Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but pple need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words too my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain!” he tweeted.

And Peruzzi also offered a sort of apology during a chart with a radio station today. Check out his video below: