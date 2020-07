Our fingers and crossed as we wait with bated breath for what seems like a music collaboration between Davido and legendary American rapper, Nas.

Trust us that we didn’t dream this up in our heads, it was Davido’s manager, Asa Asika who got us thinking in that direction.

Asa shared video clips of Davido on the studio with Nas and producer, Hitboy that got us thinking that Nas might be a featured artist on Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album.

That’s just what we think. Thoughts?

