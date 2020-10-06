Davido and DMW Crew Allegedly Denied Entry into a Ghanaian Bar

Davido and some members of his Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) crew were allegedly denied entry into a Ghanaian bar.

In a video that has since gone viral, the singer was spotted outside a location that seemed like the bar with a large crowd gathering and hailing him.

Understandably upset, the ‘FEM’ crooner who hung at the passenger side of a Range Rover was heard boasting that he could buy the bar ten times over.

News have it that a member of Davido’s crew came to the unnamed bar with a contraband item not allowed within its premises, reason for the shabby treatment of the DMW crew members.

It is believed that only the crew member with the contraband was denied entry into the bar’s premises.

Check out the viral video below.

