Davido and Chioma spark breakup rumour as they unfollow each other

Naija-pop superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido and his fiance Chioma Avril Rowland, have sent social media into a frenzy after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

It is not yet clear what the exact motive behind the numbing action could be as they have followed each other again.

This comes amid reports swirling on social media that Chioma was a side chic to Perruzzi before he pimped her out to Davido.

Typically, some of their fans on social media have claimed that their action may be a PR stunt while others have gone spiritual praying that the relationship must not hit the rock.

Davido has respect for Chioma, I would really love to believe this is a phase that will pass. From Assurance with a Porsche to an engagement ring. If Chioma and Peruzzi lied about their relationship then Davido has every right to be angry. — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) January 18, 2020

This gist about Davido and Chioma really Blow my mind, what IF he isn't the father of her baby, this is really Risky — Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) January 18, 2020

Don’t be surprised when you see Patrick, Davido and Peruzzi cruising in months time. Don’t be surprised when Davido & Chioma follows each other back and she features in his next music video. This is all Marketing strategy and that thing works for him all the time. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) January 18, 2020

The couple welcomed their first son, Ifeanyi, last year and are set to officially tie the knot this year.

Fingers crossed on this one…