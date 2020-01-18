Davido and Chioma spark breakup rumour as they unfollow each other

Naija-pop superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido and his fiance Chioma Avril Rowland, have sent social media into a frenzy after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

It is not yet clear what the exact motive behind the numbing action could be as they have followed each other again.

This comes amid reports swirling on social media that Chioma was a side chic to Perruzzi before he pimped her out to Davido.

Typically, some of their fans on social media have claimed that their action may be a PR stunt while others have gone spiritual praying that the relationship must not hit the rock.

The couple welcomed their first son, Ifeanyi, last year and are set to officially tie the knot this year.

Fingers crossed on this one…

