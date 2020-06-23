‘Davido and Chioma are Still Together’, Davido’s Brother Says

Looks like #Assurance2020 or #Chivido2020 is still on course as Adewale Adeleke has confirmed that Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, are still together.

The HKN boss revealed the state of his younger brother’s relationship during an Instagram interview session with Daddy Freeze.

Freeze had posed the question while quizzing the Adeleke sibling, leaving him no room to escape answering.

In the video, Adewale who got married himself few months ago replied in the affirmative that indeed the couple was still together.

He went further to note that Davido has been MIA because he’s working in a new album which will probably be the best album out of Africa.

The rumour mill went agog that Chioma and Davido had called it quit after the singer reportedly welcomed another son with a London-based makeup artiste and also unfollowed everyone on Instagram including Chioma.

