Davido and Chioma Are Giving Us The Best Celebrity Twinning Fashion Moments

Davido and Chioma Avril Rowland continue to wax stronger.

Last night, the singer took to his Instagram to share the latest photos of them rocking the latest Balenciaga sneakers and coordinated outfits in Dubai. The high fashion sneakers go for almost $1000, and have been worn by the likes of Quavo, Rita Ora, Jhene Aiko, and a host of others.

And in the next post, they both are seen rocking the latest Chanel sneakers which cost around $1,200.

“Royals, the singer captioned the post.

Check them out below:

THE ROYALS!!! 📸 : @asaasika

C I A G A !!

