Davido Allegedly Welcomes Another Son With London-Based Makeup Artist, Larissa

New report making rounds claims that Davido has welcomed another son with a London-based Angolan makeup artist called Larissa London.

According to blogger GistMerchant, the makeup artist whose full name is Larissa Yasmin Lorenco has been secretly in a relationship with the singer since 2017, but their things fell apart after she got pregnant. Davido, it is alleged, denied responsibility for the pregnancy and Larissa went offline after she welcomed her son in March of this year.

The blogger continues, per Nairaland:

“The hookup that resulted in this pregnancy happened in NewYork Mid last year (Summer ‘19) when David was back and forth in US first for his second daughter’s birthday, then a brief Euro tour, back in US for Memorial weekend show, next in Nigeria for his first daughter’s hair product launch and then back in US in June for another show in Philadelphia and branched afterward in NY to give Larissa belle� before moving on to ATL for the rest of his trip. Larissa was also with him at the Afrofest Portugal that happened back in August of 2019.

Davido is currently denying the baby and blocked her so she has no access to him. He is trying to save face with the Chef Chi. For a while now things haven’t been rosy between them and they have been living apart but with this news now, trust them to come together and do photoshoot, pressing breast and sharing tongue to convince us that Chivido is still going to happen. My guess? Chivido is dead in the water. Fingers crossed.”