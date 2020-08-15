Davido Allegedly Fires Aloma DMWas His P.A

News have it that Davido has allegedly fired his former houseboy turned P.A, Aloma of DMW.

One of the crew members who goes by the Instagram handle @isrealdmw, took to his page to reveal the severed relationship between Aloma and his former boss.

According to Israel, anyone who conducts business with Aloma on behalf of DMW does so at his/her own risk as he is no longer with the label.

Recall that Alomo had earlier revealed that being OBO’s P.A was way better than a job as a bank manager. He recently welcomed a son whom he named David after his boss.

We’re unsure if this is another publicity stunt or if the relationship has been indeed severed.

