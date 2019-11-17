Davido Allegedly Arrested in Dubai for Stabbing a Nigerian

New reports have confirmed that Davido has been whisked away by the police in Dubai for allegedly stabbing a Nigerian during an altercation.
Per Instablog9ja:
“[He] was arrested in the early hours of today after stabbing one Michael aka Dream Chaser, who is said to be the younger brother of Abu Abel, the CEO of Obimzy Records in Dubai.
…The incident happened inside an elevator at Crab Market, Emirates Financial Towers, Dubai. It was gathered that tension rose when the victim was trying to interact with an allegedly tipsy Davido inside the elevator, but he took it wrongly and broke a bottle on his head.
The cops were subsequently called in and the singer was whisked away around 7am, while the victim was rushed to the Kuwait hospital, Deira. Davido’s manager, Asa, missed his scheduled flight due to the incident.”
The singer’s team had yet to confirm the rumours as at press time.