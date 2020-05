Thee’s no shame in Davido’ game.

The 28-year-old singer who has been accused many times of being a clout chaser is admitting to it just as long as it gets the job done.

Davido is known for his generosity which is most times documented and put on social media for all to see.

The father of three seems unbothered by the ‘clout chaser’ tag and let it be known to whoever cares.

Taking to social media, he wrote;

“If helping people for clout still does the job and changes lives…I love clout FEM”.

