David Silva joins Real Sociedad

Spanish playmaker David Silva has joined LaLiga club Real Sociedad from Manchester City on a two-year deal.

Sociedad made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022.”

Silva, 34, left City after 10 years following the expiration of his contract this season.

He made 306 appearances scored 60 goals and won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields.

His last appearance for City was in their shock 3-1 defeat against Lyon in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Premier League club has decided to immortalize the Spanish World Cup  winner by erecting a statue of him outside their Etihad Stadium.

