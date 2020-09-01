David Silva contracts COVID-19 at Sociedad

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old Spanish World Cup winner, who joined Real Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month after spending 10 years at Manchester, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the Basque club said in the statement.

Former Spain international Silva left Manchester City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four English Premier League (EPL) titles and a host of other trophies.

