David Oyelowo Talks About His Role as “Commander Adewole” in “The Midnight Sky”

Davido Oyelowo sat down with the folks at Bellanaija, where he talked about his latest movie, “The Midnight Sky”, in which he played the role of Commander Tom Adewole.

Per the outlet, Oyelowo named the astronaut character himself, and in this interview, he talked about working with George Clooney, who directed the sci-fi drama.

Oyelowo also spoke about enduring the pandemic, his plans about participating in the Nigerian movie space, and more.

A bit about “The Midnight Sky” which premieres on Netflix December 23:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel “Good Morning, Midnight“, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone. “The Midnight Sky” portrays themes of hope, survival, family and moves between personal and global issues in a way that everyone can relate to at this moment.

Watch the interview below:

