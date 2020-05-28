David Luiz set for Arsenal exit

David Luiz’s brief spell at Arsenal could be coming to an end as the former Chelsea defender is out of contract next month and no negotiations over a new deal planned.

Luiz was an £8m Deadline Day signing from Chelsea last August, replacing club captain Laurent Koscielny, who returned to France to join Bordeaux the previous day.

Though it was widely reported Luiz arrived in north London on a two-year deal, Sky Sports claims the agreement was only for an initial 12-month stay.

After last summer’s significant investment in the first-team squad, including the club-record signing of Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal are expected to restrict spending.

A lack of Champions League income and the global coronavirus pandemic are also factors limiting the Gunners’ spending power.

Luiz is also keen to stay at Arsenal and has told friends he wants to remain in London.

However, earlier this month he gave a clue to the where his future may lie, telling Brazilian television network SporTV: “I always said that I would like to end my career at Benfica.

“I love Benfica. My dream is to step on the pitch of Estadio da Luz in their colours.”

Luiz played for the Portuguese club between 2007 and 2011 before moving to Chelsea.

