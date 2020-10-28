David Ibiyeomie’s Salvation Ministries reacts after gay pastor storm

Salvation Ministries headed by Pastor David Ibiyeomie has issued a statement dissociating itself from Pastor David Alfred of Faithful Peoples who is alleged to be gay.

Alfred is said to have made sexual advances at some men in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, including sending nude photos to some of them.

His actions got him beaten by some irate youths in Port Harcourt who linked him to Salvation Ministries – headquartered in the state.

In reaction, the church issued a statement saying:

“Our attention has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media alleging one David Alfred as pastor of Salvation Ministries.

“This is to notify the general public that he is not a pastor, staff or member of Salvation Ministries worldwide.

“By this disclaimer, we disassociate Salvation Ministries from any activities, contract, classic or business David Alfred carried out carried out in the name of Salvation Ministries.”

Pastor Ibiyeomie was recently in the news after a video emerged of him threatening the life of popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, over his tiff with Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Worldwide.

His action drew criticism from various quarters and he had to issue a retraction.

