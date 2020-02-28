David Beckham Speaks Out in Support for Prince Harry: “He’s Amazing.”

David Beckham has spoken out in support for his friend Prince Harry for his and his wife, Meghan Markle’s recent decision to step down from working as members of the royal family.

Speaking to ET Online, Beckham clarified that he hasn’t discussed details of Harry and Meghan’s transition into post-royal life, but that he hopes the duke continues to prioritize his personal happiness. He said:

I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me. I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.

We love him and he’s an amazing person — and that’s the most important thing — but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be. Every father wants to be loving to their children and that’s what I see with him.