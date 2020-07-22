David Adefeso’s 911 Call After He found Tamar Braxton Unresponsive has been Released

The tape of David Adefeso’s 911 after he found his girlfriend, Tamar Braxton unresponsive has been released.

In the heartbreaking audio obtained by TMZ, the Nigerian man could be heard requesting the ambulance to hurry as he revealed that Tamar has been drinking and was taking medication for depression which she might have overdosed on.

Adefeso also noted over the phone that Tamar had been really angry with her network, We TV, and the suicide attempt was after they did something to her.

Recall that Tamar Braxton had earlier called out the network on Twitter, alleging that they paid 75% less than the Kardashians for her family’s reality show and also noting that she received no payment for the theme song which she wrote.

Tamar is said to have tried to get out of her contract but it’s been difficult and the last straw seemed to be the way she was portrayed on her new show, ‘Get Ya Life’, playing out her childhood trauma on national television.

The 43-year-old reality star was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after she was found unresponsive by her boyfriend, David Adefeso in her hotel room on Thursday, July 16.

Prior to her suicide attempt, the mother of one had sent a message to her family lamenting about being a ‘slave’ and suggested that the ‘only way out’ of her situation was ‘death.’

Tamar had also accused We Tv execs of destroying her family and making her ‘suicidal’, in a scathing email.

The update on Braxton’s health revealed she is conscious and has been transferred to a mental health facility for further evaluation and treatment.

Listen to an excerpt of the 911 call below.

