David Adefeso Reportedly Threatened Tamar Braxton with a Murder-Suicide

It looks like there’s more to the troubled relationship between Tamar Braxton and her boyfriend, David Adefeso as reports state that Adefeso allegedly threatened Braxton with a murder-suicide.

According to Blast, sources close to the 43-year-old mother of one, Adefeso who filed a domestic violence restraining order against Tamar on Tuesday, September 8, was reportedly the aggressor.

Things seemed to have escalated during a trip to check Tamar Braxton into a mental health facility, as the couple were reported to have gotten into a heated argument in the car which resulted in an altercation.

Tamar Braxton is said to have accussed her boyfriend of being around for the wrong reasons and that he couldn’t be trusted after he shared an Instagram post featuring her 7-year-old son, Logan Herbert, whom she shares with ex-husband, Vince Herbert.

This line of thinking didn’t bode down well with Adefeso who allegedly became irate and told Tamar they were going to end up in a murder-suicide. After this, things turned violent.

David allegedly “grabbed her hard” on the arms, causing bruising while Tamar claims she only grabbed onto him after he got physical with her.

“Any claims that Ms. Braxton was the aggressor and/or abusive are completely false and have no merit. David Adefeso has been upset and abusive since seeing his own true colors on Tamar’s upcoming television show and has been taking it out on Tamar ever since,” sources close to Braxton told Blast.

Adefeso filed a restraining order agaInst Tamar earlier today at a Los Angeles court and is yet to be approved.

