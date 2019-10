Produced by DJ Green Lantern – Godfather 4 will appear on Dave East’s upcoming studio debut album, Survival, due out November 8th via Def Jam Recordings/Mass Appeal Records.

The layered instrumentation is backed by New Orleans brass band the Soul Rebels and famed jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold. And to commemorate the album’s release, East also dropped a new merch bundle available on his official website.

