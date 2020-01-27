Dave Chappelle Wins Best Comedy Album for Third Time

Despite the criticisms he has faced, Dave Chappelle continues to wax stronger.

Last night at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the comedian won the Best Comedy Album award for his latest Netflix stand-up special, ‘Sticks & Stones,’ for the third year in a row.

THR adds:

“Chappelle’s reign over the category began in 2017, when he won for the album version of his two Netflix comeback specials, The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas. Last year’s winning album, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, along with this year’s, Sticks & Stones, were also distributed by Netflix.

His latest effort covers everything from gun control to the opioid crisis, though much of the focus is on Chappelle’s views of “cancel culture.” He examines what he describes as “celebrity hunting season” through the lens of the accusations and controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Kevin Hart.”