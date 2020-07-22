Dave Chappelle Shows Up for Kanye West After Rapper’s Twitter Meltdown

Kanye West set the internet on fire with his stream of tweets in which he called our his wife and her family, and while many people mock him for this meltdown, his friend Dave Chappelle hopped on a jet to check up on him.

Kanye shared the video of himself with Chappelle and others in Wyoming in which he challenged the comic to tell a joke, on the spot, to lift their spirits. “Uplifting joke?,” Chappelle said in the nearly two-minute clip. “You know I don’t write them.”

Kanye West described Chappelleas “a God send and a true friend.” Both stars have known each other, even before the rapper appeared on “The Chappelle Show” in 2003.

Like Kanye, Chappelle had to deal with rumours about his mental health after he walked away in 2004 from his hit Comedy Central series — and the $50-million deal that came with it — and disappeared to South Africa.

Now, the comic is doing much better, and he is standing with Kanye West, who apparently is going through a lot.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

